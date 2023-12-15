Plans submitted for changing places toilet to improve disabled provision at popular Sunderland park

Plans to make a popular country park on Wearside more accessible for people with disabilities have been submitted to city development bosses.

Sunderland City Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for Herrington Country Park.

Herrington Country Park, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

A new planning application submitted this month aims to improve accessibility for visitors and is linked to land adjacent to the public toilet block and visitor car park.

Plans include the introduction of a Changing Places toilet, which are designed to meet the needs of disabled children and adults with complex care needs who need carer support, appropriate equipment and more space.

According to a report discussed by Sunderland City Council’s ruling cabinet this year, standard accessible toilets are “unsuitable” for this group as they lack specialist equipment, such as hoists and privacy screens, and space for carers.

Subject to planning approval, a Changing Places modular toilet would be provided at Herrington Country Park.

According to submitted plans, the facility would offer a range of accessibility aids such as a ‘ceiling hoist and track’ and ‘height adjustable adult changing bench’, as well as a “wall mounted panel heater” and electric shower.

A cabinet report discussed by Sunderland City Council in March, 2023, said Sunderland’s Changing Places Toilet programme “closely aligned” with key council plans.

This included Sunderland’s City Plan, Healthy City Plan and Health Inequalities Strategy.

Councillors, at the time, were told that the main objective of the Changing Places scheme was to “make public venues more accessible to all residents including those with physical and learning disabilities”.

A decision on the Changing Places toilet at Herrington Country Park is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of February 8, 2024.