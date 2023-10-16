Plans approved for revamp of North East Ambulance Service base in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for buildings off Luxembourg Road and European Way in the Pallion ward.

The site is used as an ambulance station and storage facility, and also houses a ‘repair and fitting shop’ for the ambulance service.

Although the site is partially screened by trees, the buildings can be seen from the roundabout connecting European Way and Paul Watson Way.

North East Ambulance Service.

A planning application submitted to council officials suggested the works had been prompted by the age and condition of the current buildings.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on October 3, 2023.

A council decision report noted the development would “enhance the longevity of the building which has deteriorated over time”.

North East Ambulance Service in Pallion area, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

It was also noted that the proposed design and materials of the development were acceptable and “would not have a negative impact on the street scene or locality”.

The council decision report added: “The public health team have been consulted as part of this application process and have raised no objection.

“The proposal would not have a negative impact on the occupiers of nearby properties and is considered acceptable in this respect”.

A ‘work method statement’ submitted to council officials said cladding replacements would apply to the two ambulance service buildings at Pallion West Industrial Estate.

The ambulance service also set out intentions for the future contractor for the works on site.

This includes works and deliveries being undertaken between 8am-6pm, Monday-Friday, and any work compounds being located within the boundary of the site only.

The work method statement adds: “Parking for contractors during the works will either be accommodated on site, or they will be directed to the surrounding local road/ car parks.

“Where possible, it will be requested that contractors vehicle share for the duration of the works to reduce the impact on ambulance service staff based at the site”.