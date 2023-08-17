Plans submitted for revamp of North East Ambulance Service base in Sunderland

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for buildings off Luxembourg Road and European Way in the Pallion ward.

The site is used as an ambulance station and storage facility, and also houses a ‘repair and fitting shop’ for the ambulance service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the site is partially screened by trees, the buildings can be seen from the roundabout connecting European Way and Paul Watson Way.

North East Ambulance Service in Pallion area, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps.

Health chiefs are seeking permission for the ‘replacement of external building fabric’ and the installation of new cladding as part of a drive to upgrade the base and make it more sustainable.

A planning application submitted to council officials suggests the works have been prompted by the age and condition of the current buildings.

The planning application adds: “The proposed works looks at improving the current cladding of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to the age of the building the external building fabric has deteriorated in condition.

“We are looking to improve the building fabric to enhance the sustainability of the site and viability of the site for the trust.

“The construction will achieve a max u-value of 0.35 […] as well as a design that is sympathetic to the area and surrounding buildings and function of the site.

“We do not envisage disruption to neighbouring properties, or traffic, all works will be carried out with accredited contractors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ‘work method statement’ clarifies the cladding replacements would apply to the two ambulance service buildings at Pallion West Industrial Estate.

While no contractor has been appointed yet, the ambulance service has set out intentions for the future contractor if works are approved.

This includes works and deliveries being undertaken between 8am-6pm, Monday-Friday, and any work compounds being located within the boundary of the site only.

The work method statement adds: “Parking for contractors during the works will either be accommodated on site, or they will be directed to the surrounding local road/ car parks.

“Where possible, it will be requested that contractors vehicle share for the duration of the works to reduce the impact on ambulance service staff based at the site”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website suggests a decision is expected by October 5, 2023.