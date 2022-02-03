Plans approved for new units at Turbine Business Park in Washington

Back in 2020, Sunderland City Council validated an application for land at 4 Turbine Way in the Washington North ward.

This included erecting two new light industrial units at Turbine Business Park with a new vehicular access and associated parking / service areas.

The plans came from Windsor Engineering Ltd and included setting up a new distribution facility and another unit to lease out.

The sign for the Turbine Business Park in Washington

A design and access statement, submitted to the council on behalf of the applicant, also provided more details on the scheme.

The statement said: “Windsor Engineering need to expand their ever-growing business as demand for their products becomes increasingly greater.

“After a lot of thought and exploring different options, the proposal is to create a new distribution facility with associated offices on this site specifically in this key area of the country while also providing a further facility which will be leased out, maximising the potential of the site creating further employment opportunities in the area.

“The layout of the proposed buildings and external areas have been carefully integrated into the site and the overall master plan.”

Proposals were given the go-ahead officially at a meeting of Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways (West) Committee on February 1, 2022.

A planning report prepared for councillors said the plans were acceptable in terms of highway safety, biodiversity and drainage, subject to conditions.

The report added that the units had been designed as “flexible employment space with warehouse / workshop space and associated offices in part over two storeys.”

For more information on the development, visit Sunderland CIty Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 20/01309/FUL

