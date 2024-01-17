Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to transform a former Sunderland restaurant into a shop have been given the green light by city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for 10-11 North Bridge Street.

The unit, which sits on the major city road at the junction with Dundas Street, was recently occupied by Rafferty’s Steak and Wine Bar before its closure.

10-11 North Bridge Street, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Proposed plans from applicant Munir Nazrul included internal alterations and the installation of a new shopfront, with a new entrance doorway formed on the corner.

New “tall glazing units” replacing some windows were proposed as part of the scheme along with the removal of windows and part of a wall to create the new entrance.

Submitted floor plans also indicated that the existing site entrance would be used as an “alternative entrance” to the retail unit.

However, the floor plans noted that the final internal layout would be confirmed by the future tenant of the retail space.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on January 16, 2024.

Council planners noted that while the use of the premises for retail did not require planning permission, approval was still needed for the new shopfront and external alterations.

It was concluded that the proposal would be acceptable in terms of impacts on the appearance of the property and the wider area.

A council decision report added: “The proposed shopfront will display similar proportions to the existing windows but will have glazing down to floor level, with stallrisers that allow for the decreasing ground levels in Dundas Street.

“The new entrance doorway will flatten the existing rounded corner, but this will reflect the upper floors, and the existing rounded fascia will remain.

“It is not considered that the proposed shopfront alterations would be damaging to the architectural or historic interest of the building.

“Given the above, the proposal is unlikely to result in any serious detriment to the visual amenities of the host property and the street scene in general”.

The council report stated the building was built in 1899 and has “somearchitectural features of interest including Dutch gables to the roof” as well as having a “landmark presence on the corner”.

It was noted that the building’s “architectural integrity has been affected by later alterations, including the removal of traditional timber sash windows at first and second floor levels and the installation of a modern shopfront”.

A submitted application form adds the new retail unit at the site would create employment, with eight full-time equivalent roles.

Under planning conditions, the proposed works to the building must be brought forward within three years.