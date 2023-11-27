News you can trust since 1873
Plans for new Sunderland shop in former Rafferty’s Steak and Wine Bar building

Plans submitted for new ‘retail unit’ at former restaurant site
By Chris Binding
Published 27th Nov 2023, 16:28 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 16:29 GMT
Plans to transform a former Sunderland restaurant site into a retail unit have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 10-11 North Bridge Street.

The unit, which sits on the major city road at the junction with Dundas Street, was recently occupied by Rafferty’s Steak and Wine Bar before its closure.

10-11 North Bridge Street, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps10-11 North Bridge Street, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps
10-11 North Bridge Street, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

New plans aim to revive the business unit for retail use, with a range of works proposed to the building’s ground floor.

This includes new “tall glazing units” replacing some windows and the removal of windows and part of a wall to create a new entrance.

Submitted floor plans indicate that the existing site entrance would be used as an “alternative entrance” to the retail unit.

However, the floor plans note that the final layout would be confirmed by the future tenant of the retail space.

A submitted application form adds the new retail unit would create employment, with eight full-time equivalent roles.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of January 22, 2024.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal and search reference: 23/02295/FUL

