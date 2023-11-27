Plans submitted for new ‘retail unit’ at former restaurant site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to transform a former Sunderland restaurant site into a retail unit have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 10-11 North Bridge Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unit, which sits on the major city road at the junction with Dundas Street, was recently occupied by Rafferty’s Steak and Wine Bar before its closure.

10-11 North Bridge Street, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

New plans aim to revive the business unit for retail use, with a range of works proposed to the building’s ground floor.

This includes new “tall glazing units” replacing some windows and the removal of windows and part of a wall to create a new entrance.

Submitted floor plans indicate that the existing site entrance would be used as an “alternative entrance” to the retail unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the floor plans note that the final layout would be confirmed by the future tenant of the retail space.

A submitted application form adds the new retail unit would create employment, with eight full-time equivalent roles.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of January 22, 2024.