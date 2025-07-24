Plans for new electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities at a Sunderland shopping centre have been given the green light.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for the Pennywell Shopping Centre off Portsmouth Road.

Electric vehicle charging facilities proposed in Pennywell Shopping Centre car park | Google/LDRS

This included “six electric vehicle charging parking spaces and associated infrastructure comprising of three charger pillars, one feeder pillar, one power bank, one substation, two lamp posts and bollards.”

A supporting document submitted with the application noted the applicant maintains “the largest network of public EV chargers in Greater Manchester and are rapidly expanding their national footprint.”

Proposals for the Sunderland site included bollards to “protect the proposed equipment” and charger points located in-between the proposed parking bays, “so as to be accessible for EV charging customers on both sides”.

In addition, lighting is proposed and CCTV and automatic number plate recognition cameras would be linked to the development to “ensure the safety of customers and the proposed EV charging equipment.”

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on July 23, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the proposal would be “compatible with the immediate and surrounding uses” and was deemed “acceptable in principle”.

It was also noted that the development would support “decentralised, renewable and low carbon energy development” by “delivering EV charging infrastructure” to “commercial premises”.

The council decision report adds: “In assessing the proposal, the main issues to consider are the impact of the proposed development upon the appearance of the surrounding area in general and the effect upon theamenities of the neighbouring properties.

“The proposed chargers and associated ancillary apparatus (including the proposed substation, power bank (with feeder pillar)), in all, is not considered to have an adverse impact on the surrounding locality.”

A previous applicant’s supporting document noted the proposed development would “involve the loss of six parking spaces” but it was argued this would not have a negative impact on the shopping area.

Those behind the scheme also said the EV spaces were “wider than average parking spaces and benefit from hatching on both sides to enable ease of use by people of all abilities”.

The covering letter adds: “The proposed development provides a new service for shoppers visiting Pennywell Shopping Centre as part of a wider trip, and supports the sustainable change from petrol and diesel vehicles to electric vehicles.

“The location of the proposed EV charging bays complies with the policy objectives of the local plan, as it is considered to be complementary to the existing shops and services available in the local centre, which help to meet the day-to day needs of nearby residents but it does not have an unacceptable impact on local amenity.”

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01001/FUL