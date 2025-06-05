Plans for new electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities at a Sunderland shopping centre have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Pennywell Shopping Centre off Portsmouth Road.

Applicant ‘BE.EV’ has applied for permission to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure in part of the shopping centre’s car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Electric vehicle charging facilities proposed in Pennywell Shopping Centre car park | Google/LDRS

This includes “six electric vehicle charging parking spaces and associated infrastructure comprising of three charger pillars, one feeder pillar, one power bank, one substation, two lamp posts and bollards.”

A supporting document submitted with the application notes the applicant maintains “the largest network of public EV chargers in Greater Manchester and are rapidly expanding their national footprint”.

It was noted that proposals for the Sunderland site include bollards to “protect the proposed equipment” and that the proposed substation would be “located on the south-western corner of the site, with the feeder pillar and power bank located adjacent to the substation”.

The charger points are expected to be located in-between the proposed parking bays, “so as to be accessible for EV charging customers on both sides”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, lighting is proposed and CCTV and automatic number plate recognition cameras would be linked to the development to “ensure the safety of customers and the proposed EV charging equipment”.

The supporting document adds: “It is noted that the proposed development will involve the loss of six parking spaces in order to accommodate the infrastructure required to service the EV charging bays.

“However, the application site forms a small part of a much wider car park that serves the adjacent local centre.

“The wider parking areas provides parking for over 150 no. cars as such that the loss of six spaces in order to introduce EV charging bays is not considered to have a detrimental impact on parking provision at Pennywell Local Centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those behind the scheme also said the EV spaces were “wider than average parking spaces and benefit from hatching on both sides to enable ease of use by people of all abilities”.

It was noted that the development “aligns with both national and local sustainable transport policies, through the expansion of a reliable network of EV charging spaces, making the use of EV more pragmatic and accessible”.

The covering letter adds: “The proposed development provides a new service for shoppers visiting Pennywell Shopping Centre as part of a wider trip, and supports the sustainable change from petrol and diesel vehicles to electric vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The location of the proposed EV charging bays complies with the policy objectives of the local plan, as it is considered to be complementary to the existing shops and services available in the local centre, which help to meet the day-to-day needs of nearby residents but it does not have an unacceptable impact on local amenity.”

A decision on the planning application is expected following a period of council consultation.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of July 30, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01001/FUL