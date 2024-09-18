Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parking charges are set to be introduced at another another beach, despite concerns it will lead to a decline in visitors

Councillors have voted to agree with Durham County Council’s plans to introduce the charges at Crimdon Beach Car Park.

Visitors to the site could pay £1 per hour or £3 all day if the proposed measures are approved by the local authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, hundreds of residents and visitors have opposed the proposal and fear the charges will be too costly for visitors.

Speaking at a highways committee meeting on Tuesday, Blackhalls councillor Rob Crute, who represents Crimdon, said the proposal “flies in the face of reason and public opinion.”

The Labour member added: “The council now appears determined to drive tourism and visitors away.”

The council said visitors to Crimdon Beach Car Park often park inappropriately and the charges, as well as new double yellow lines, will prevent problem parkers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But committee members who frequently visit the site labelled the issues “isolated incidents” and said it was not enough to warrant introducing charges.

Councillor Kevin Earley shared his concerns with the proposal, telling the meeting, “I fear this is a big cuts exercise” and warned introducing charges elsewhere in County Durham would lead to “hell on legs”. “I’m very uneasy about this,” he added.

He said: “I don’t think charges will necessarily deliver what it says on the tin. I live in Seaham and I’ve seen the impact that the car parking charges have had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve seen how parking has been displaced and is causing even more problems than the car parking charges were initially intended to deal with. It won’t resolve the problem it will just create another.”

But councillor Eric Mavin supported the council’s proposal, saying it would help generate extra investment for the cash-strapped council. Durham County Council is the only remaining local authority to offer free parking on the North East coast.

His comments were echoed by Conservative councillor Patricia Jopling, who added: “I feel that the charges are modest compared to what is paid elsewhere. I don’t see that £3 for a day is an issue, it seems very reasonable.

“It’s a conundrum and it’s difficult with all the objections, but this will benefit the area. The turnover of £1 an hour will encourage more people to visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee voted to agree with the council’s recommendation to introduce parking charges at Crimdon by eight votes to seven. The final decision will be made by the council’s corporate director under delegated powers.