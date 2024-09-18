Parking charges approved for Crimdon Beach , despite fears it will deter visitors
Councillors have voted to agree with Durham County Council’s plans to introduce the charges at Crimdon Beach Car Park.
Visitors to the site could pay £1 per hour or £3 all day if the proposed measures are approved by the local authority.
However, hundreds of residents and visitors have opposed the proposal and fear the charges will be too costly for visitors.
Speaking at a highways committee meeting on Tuesday, Blackhalls councillor Rob Crute, who represents Crimdon, said the proposal “flies in the face of reason and public opinion.”
The Labour member added: “The council now appears determined to drive tourism and visitors away.”
The council said visitors to Crimdon Beach Car Park often park inappropriately and the charges, as well as new double yellow lines, will prevent problem parkers.
But committee members who frequently visit the site labelled the issues “isolated incidents” and said it was not enough to warrant introducing charges.
Councillor Kevin Earley shared his concerns with the proposal, telling the meeting, “I fear this is a big cuts exercise” and warned introducing charges elsewhere in County Durham would lead to “hell on legs”. “I’m very uneasy about this,” he added.
Councillor Kevin Shaw said the decision to reintroduce charges in Seaham earlier this year has led to continued parking issues.
He said: “I don’t think charges will necessarily deliver what it says on the tin. I live in Seaham and I’ve seen the impact that the car parking charges have had.
“I’ve seen how parking has been displaced and is causing even more problems than the car parking charges were initially intended to deal with. It won’t resolve the problem it will just create another.”
But councillor Eric Mavin supported the council’s proposal, saying it would help generate extra investment for the cash-strapped council. Durham County Council is the only remaining local authority to offer free parking on the North East coast.
His comments were echoed by Conservative councillor Patricia Jopling, who added: “I feel that the charges are modest compared to what is paid elsewhere. I don’t see that £3 for a day is an issue, it seems very reasonable.
“It’s a conundrum and it’s difficult with all the objections, but this will benefit the area. The turnover of £1 an hour will encourage more people to visit.”
The committee voted to agree with the council’s recommendation to introduce parking charges at Crimdon by eight votes to seven. The final decision will be made by the council’s corporate director under delegated powers.
