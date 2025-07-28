Plans for a care hub supporting children with autism have been given the green light by city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application from organisation Include ‘In’ Autism for a property in the city’s Hendon ward.

Planning documents state the building “Emmaus House” is located on the Quadrant overlooking Sunderland Docks and has previously been used as a restaurant and offices.

New 'residential institution' for children with autism approved at historic ex-vicarage building on Wearside | Google/LDRS

New plans aimed to change the use of the property to a “residential institution” with five bedrooms, with details of the development set out in supporting documents.

A heritage statement submitted with the plans described the site as a “vicarage property” and it was noted that the building has “retained much of its architectural Victorian style”.

The heritage statement also described Include ‘In’ Autism as a “professional, person-centred organisation […]run by a group of volunteers in a variety of sectors”, with a focus on “early intervention and crisis prevention”.

It was argued that the plans, which included conversion of the entire building to a new use, would “give the existing heritage asset a sustainable future”.

Submitted floor plans also showed how the building would be subdivided, with a dining room, office space, a kitchen and large areas of “day space” on the ground floor, as well as bedrooms, lounge space and kitchen facilities across the remaining upper floors.

After considering the planning application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on July 24, 2025.

A council decision report confirmed the new use would “provide care for children only” and would be for “long term care placements”.

Comments from the council’s conservation team, outlined in the council report, described the site as an “attractive Victorian building at the heart of Old Sunderland Conservation Area” and although not listed, is “situated in a very characterful area” near other listed buildings.

It was noted that the building was “originally built as the Vicarage to St John’s Church (since demolished) and is a good example of a high status late Victorian vicarage” and council conservation experts welcomed new plans for the site.

The council decision report adds: “The proposed change of use into a residential institution for Include ‘In’ Autism is supported as this type of use reflects the history of this part of Old Sunderland as a focus for the physical and spiritual wellbeing of its residents and should secure the future of an important historic building in beneficial usage, in turn supporting its ongoing upkeep and conservation.

“No external changes are proposed to the building so there will be no visual impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00856/FUL