A bid to win licensing permission to open a new micro bar has been rejected over noise and nuisance concerns following objections from residents.

An application had been submitted to Sunderland City Council for a premises licence for Dylan’s Micro Bar at 45-47 Front Street, Fence Houses in Houghton-le-Spring.

The final proposal lodged looked to licence the venue to sell alcohol from 11am until 11pm Sunday to Thursday and until 11.30pm on Friday and Saturday.

45 47 Front Street, Houghton Le Spring | Google/LDRS

It also sought to gain them permission to provide regulated entertainment, including showing films, sport and offering live and recorded music from 11am to 11pm each day.

Applicant Danielle Russell said the “main purpose” of the venue is to serve homemade food including Sunday roasts and pizzas, while they would also serve cask ales and locally brewed beers.

The proposal went before the council’s licensing sub-committee for a decision on Monday (March 31), following concerns being raised by the local authority’s environmental health department and nearby residents.

This included a petition featuring signatures 50 and nine individually submitted objections raising issues including noise, public nuisance and the lack of need for such a site which would “disrupt the tranquil community.”

After hearing evidence from both sides, the sub-committee ultimately refused to grant the licence, acknowledging the “genuine and real concerns” raised and the lack of mitigation measures in place.

Ms Russell had explained the venue would have been targeted at over-40s and would fit “no more than 30” people and noted she had previously run a pub for 11 years with no issues.

She said: “It’s personal to us, it’s not a brewery or anything like that, it’s our livelihood.

“It’s not a pub, it’s not a brewery, it’s a micro bar, you can’t fit any more than 20-30 people in there, serving homemade meals, local cask ales, I am not having live bands on everyday.”

She added glasses and drinking would not be allowed outside the premises and staff would all be fully trained, while the venue would offer karaoke on Saturday nights and a live singer providing “background music” occasionally.

The meeting heard some level of sound insulation had been installed historically, although the efficiency of this was not known by the council.

Four objectors attended the hearing to show their concerns over the application.

Nearby resident Gary Glover, spokesperson for the objectors, said his major worry was the noise and gave an example of how he could hear the radio in the property when work was previously taking place.

He said: “We strongly believe that such an establishment has no place amongst family residents and will adversely impact our quality of life.

“Many households include families with young children, elderly residents and individuals with disabilities, all of whom cherish our tranquil community.

“Introducing a bar there would disrupt the delicate balance and diminish our neighbourhood’s appeal as a safe and family friendly place to live.”

He also noted the surrounding area already has “ample drinking establishments.”

Mr Glover continued: “The proposal to introduce a bar into the residential neighbourhood of 45-47 Front Street is deeply concerning to all of the residents who call this area home.

“The push for a bar appears to serve commercial interests at expense of our community’s wellbeing as evidenced by the lack of local demand and overwhelming residents’ opposition.

Meanwhile Mitchell Fitzsimmons, from the environmental health department at the city council, said they had concerns the granting of the licence for the hours sought “would detrimentally impact upon nearby residents.”

He said: “Typically terraced properties of this era are typically poorly insulated to combat any controlled noise so loud activities taking place in one premises or property would likely be heard in the neighbouring one.

“The granting of the licensing application with the hours that are being sought would introduce noise to the environment which is not currently present.

“Potentially this could lead to public nuisance and noise complaints being made by existing residents to the local authority.”

He recommended the sale of alcohol hours be restricted to an earlier time within the evening to “try and make the premises more compatible with the immediate residential area.”

The premises is situated in Houghton-le-Spring and has previously been a florists, Post Office and nail and beauty salon.

Following the conclusion of the hearing, council legal officers noted the applicant could appeal the decision to the magistrates’ courts if they wish.