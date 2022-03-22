The high-level structure is set to connect the former Vaux Brewery site to the Sheepfolds area, as part of the Riverside Sunderland regeneration development.

Planning permission has already been secured for the Sunderland City Council project, as well as approval from the government’s Secretary of State for Transport.

Engineering firm VolkerStevin Ltd were recently announced as the partner that will deliver the ‘smart bridge’ which will integrate cutting-edge technology to create interactive experiences for those who cross it.

The proposed new footbridge over the River Wear.

When complete, the bridge is expected to provide improved links to the Stadium of Light, University of Sunderland campuses and planned housing developments on the northern side of the river.

This week, council bosses received an update on the bridge project, including timescales, and agreed the local authority should place advance orders for materials and works “where appropriate to do so”.

The move, which has been made ahead of a main works contract being agreed, aims to prevent delays to the delivery of the footbridge while also providing flexibility to react to “volatile market conditions”.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for Dynamic City, gave an update on the project to the council’s ruling cabinet on Tuesday (March 22).

He told the meeting: “Following a competitive procurement process, VolkerStevin Ltd was appointed as the preferred contractor for the pre-construction services agreement (PCSA) stage of the scheme in October 2021.

“The purpose of the PCSA stage is to enable the preferred contractor to develop the design to a sufficient level of maturity in order to agree a lump sum contract price for the full scheme prior to entering into the main works contract.

“Prior to the completion of the PCSA period and the award of the main works contract, the ability to place orders for advance works and materials in a timely manner is required.

“This will allow the necessary flexibility to react to adjacent Riverside Sunderland schemes and volatile market conditions, in particular steel, in order to obtain cost and time benefits for the scheme.

“This approach would minimise the cost risk associated with raw materials and managing the interface with adjacent projects.”

As previously reported, the estimated cost of delivering the pedestrian and cycle bridge is around £31 million.

According to the latest cabinet report, advance works could range from excavation and the installation of electrical connections to further demolition and clearances.

The report adds that the advance order of works and materials would “allow the project team the flexibility to react quickly to changing markets and take advantage of market opportunities”.

This includes, for example, “a reduction in the price of the supply of materials, if and when they arise”.

A further report on the proposed pedestrian and cycle bridge is set to return to cabinet later this year, prior to the award of the main works contract for the delivery of the scheme.

Subject to cabinet approval, work is expected to start on site in April 2023, with an aim of opening the bridge in December 2024.

