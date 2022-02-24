How Sunderland's new £31million pedestrian and cycle bridge over River Wear will take shape

The new bridge is a key part of Sunderland’s new Riverside Park and will connect Sheepfolds and the Stadium of Light with the city centre as part of the Riverside Sunderland Masterplan.

Global engineering and consulting firm Arup will work alongside contractor VolkerStevin plus specialist bridge architects Knight Architects and local landscape architects Colour to help create the new crossing, which is expected to open in 2024.

The bridge will incorporate the completion of the Keel Line connection between Keel Square and the Stadium of Light to encourage walking and cycling in and around Riverside Sunderland.

How the proposed new £31million Wear footbridge will look.

Rachel Hurdman, Project Manager at Arup, said: "This is an important project for the local area and an exemplar of sustainable, people-focussed design. Our design and engineering experts will be leading the design process with cutting-edge design and engineering to provide a new strategic link for the people of Sunderland.”

Arup says it will use digital 3D models to develop the design and consider its integration with surrounding areas, along with minimising the bridge’s carbon impact and any environmental impact on the river both during construction work and afterwards.