Former Usworth Comprehensive School site, Washington. Picture: Google Maps

Proposals for a huge housing estate at a former school site in Washington have taken a key step forward, following a decision by councillors.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved plans for the former site of Usworth Comprehensive School in the Washington North ward.

According to planning documents, the school was demolished in 2007, with much of the northern part of the site subsequently handed over to Sunderland College Washington and the remaining land to the east and south lined up for its own building project.

Developers said 15 per cent of the homes on site, equating to 29 homes, would be classed as ‘affordable’ and offered for either social rent or discounted market value.

The scheme’s design also proposed 150 dwellings being accessed off Stone Cellar Road to the north, as well as access to 29 homes from Essex Drive and 11 dwellings being accessed off Norfolk Drive.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, around 16 public objections were received raising concerns about design and layout, road safety, parking and access issues and the loss of green space.

Some comments also claimed the development would put pressure on local health services and “add to the problem” of “overloaded” local schools.

A planning report prepared by council officers and presented to councillors this week recommended the housing plan for approval.

After being put to the vote at a Planning and Highways Committee meeting on November 27, 2023, the plans won unanimous support.

However, the final say on the planning application rests with the Secretary of State, due to an objection from Sport England linked to playing pitches on site.

Council planning officers noted that the “playing fields at the application site have not actively been used for several years”.

Despite the Sport England objection, council planners said the housing plans would be acceptable and would not result in any “deficiencies” in sports provision within Washington or the wider city of Sunderland.

This was subject to a “sports mitigation strategy” from developers proposing improvement works to the Southern Area Playing Fields and Harraton Cricket Ground, with further details to be revealed in future.

It is expected that funding for the improvements will be secured through a section 106 legal agreement between developers and the city council.

The section 106 agreement would see the council secure funding towards education provision and proposed affordable homes, as well as funds for the “provision of allotments within the Washington North ward”.

The education contribution, which exceeds £1 million, would be directed to local primary schools, secondary schools and special educational needs provision.

During discussion of the application this week, councillor Michael Dixon questioned the Sport England objection and why it had not been withdrawn.

Council planning officers said that the objection was linked to Sports England’s level of involvement in the background documents leading up to the applicant’s sports mitigation strategy.

On highways matters, a council report added the development would “have no unacceptable impacts on the highway network in terms of capacity or safety”.

Following approval by councillors, the application will now be referred to the Government.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities is expected to have the final say on the housing plan.