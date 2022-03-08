House builder bidding for permission to develop former site of Washington’s Usworth Comprehensive School

Proposals for the former site of Usworth Comprehensive School, in Washington, were submitted to Sunderland City Council’s planning department earlier this year.

According to documents, the school was demolished in 2007, with much of the northern part of the site subsequently handed over to Sunderland College Washington and the remaining land to the east and south now in line for its own building project.

New plans for the land include 190 homes, with a range of two, three and four-bedroom properties intended for first time buyers and families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New build homes under construction.

According to developers Taylor Wimpey, 15% of the homes on site will be classed as ‘affordable’ and offered for social rent and at discounted market value.

A total of 445 private parking spaces will also be provided across the site, as well as 57 visitor spaces.

Documents included in the application state the site has already been allocated for homes in the council’s draft Allocations and Designations Plan and would make a “significant and important contribution to the local housing needs in Sunderland”.

Former Usworth Comprehensive School site

If approved, access to 150 of the planned homes would be from Stone Cellar Road, with a route to a further 29 homes from Essex Drive and 11 from Norfolk Drive.

A design and access statement from the builders adds: “The new homes would offer greater choice to the existing community and help new young families to gain access to the housing market.”

A decision on the housing scheme is expected by June.

For more information on the planning application, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 22/00294/FU4

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.