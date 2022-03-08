The once much-loved department store pulled its shutters down for the final time in 2010 after the owners went into administration. The prime corner unit lay empty for eight years until 2018 when Groovy Students turned the upper floors into student accommodation, honouring the site’s history by calling it Jopling House.

Now, the retail units on the ground floor and basement are on the market with Bradley Hall. With a variety of sizes, the units are available to let, priced from £19,000 to £50,000 per annum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New life being breathed into Jopling House

It was a hugely-popular shopping destination, home to Sunderland’s first escalator, and even had its own Jopling’s money, in the form of tokens, which could be repaid over a number of weeks.

Helen Wall, senior surveyor at Bradley Hall’s Sunderland office, said: “I am delighted to have such a famous commercial building available to let from Bradley Hall’s Sunderland operation and am sure that the units will be in high demand.

“Being from Sunderland myself and being able to see the Jopling’s Department Store be transformed into units such as these brings me great excitement for this corner of Sunderland.

“Each of the units are ready for tenant fit out, which will only encourage further opportunity for business growth in the area.

Five units at Jopling House are available to let

“In recent years, Sunderland has experienced a great deal of economic growth and development, from the likes of £26m Sunderland train station regeneration through Sunderland City Council, to £80m new leisure developments through Riverside Sunderland. Sunderland is changing and units such as these will be in high demand sooner rather than later.”

The units are suited to a variety of purposes. Meanwhile, the four floors of student accommodation above are fully let.

For general enquiries and viewing arrangements, people are asked to contact Helen Wall at Bradley Hall via 0191 563 4242 or [email protected]

How the store looked in 1956

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on SAFC and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe

Joplings toy department in October 1978