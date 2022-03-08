Landmark former Jopling's store retail units on the market
Tills could be ringing at the former Jopling’s store once more as five retail units at the John Street site go on the market to let.
The once much-loved department store pulled its shutters down for the final time in 2010 after the owners went into administration. The prime corner unit lay empty for eight years until 2018 when Groovy Students turned the upper floors into student accommodation, honouring the site’s history by calling it Jopling House.
Now, the retail units on the ground floor and basement are on the market with Bradley Hall. With a variety of sizes, the units are available to let, priced from £19,000 to £50,000 per annum.
Joplings’ place in Wearside’s shopping history began in 1919 when it launched in High Street West before moving to John Street in 1956 after a fire destroyed its former site.
It was a hugely-popular shopping destination, home to Sunderland’s first escalator, and even had its own Jopling’s money, in the form of tokens, which could be repaid over a number of weeks.
Helen Wall, senior surveyor at Bradley Hall’s Sunderland office, said: “I am delighted to have such a famous commercial building available to let from Bradley Hall’s Sunderland operation and am sure that the units will be in high demand.
“Being from Sunderland myself and being able to see the Jopling’s Department Store be transformed into units such as these brings me great excitement for this corner of Sunderland.
“Each of the units are ready for tenant fit out, which will only encourage further opportunity for business growth in the area.
“In recent years, Sunderland has experienced a great deal of economic growth and development, from the likes of £26m Sunderland train station regeneration through Sunderland City Council, to £80m new leisure developments through Riverside Sunderland. Sunderland is changing and units such as these will be in high demand sooner rather than later.”
The units are suited to a variety of purposes. Meanwhile, the four floors of student accommodation above are fully let.
For general enquiries and viewing arrangements, people are asked to contact Helen Wall at Bradley Hall via 0191 563 4242 or [email protected]