Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new business to set up shop at a council-owned leisure complex are due to go before city leaders for decision this week.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet of senior councillors will discuss plans for the Sunniside Leisure complex in Sunniside, including letting arrangements for one of the vacant units.

The leisure complex has faced issues in recent years with the collapse of the Empire Cinemas chain, which left Sunderland without a multiplex cinema for months, as well as several restaurant units sitting vacant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indicative CGI image of how 'Sunniside Social' leisure development could look as council looks to fill vacant units. Credit: Sunderland City Council

Previous council cabinet documents stated £2million would be used for the “refurbishment and fit-out of the cinema” and “adjoining vacant retail units in order to attract new tenants to support the regeneration of the area”.

In addition, works are planned to “renovate and refurbish the Sunniside multi-storey car park to provide a more welcoming arrival point”.

Sunderland City Council has recently rebranded the leisure complex as “Sunniside Social”, with a marketing brochure advertising Sunniside to investors as an “up and coming city centre leisure and hospitality hub”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The marketing brochure includes CGI images of the leisure complex showing a revamped exterior with new shop fronts and cladding, and adds that there are three units available at the site, with the possibility of subdividing one of these units.

Sunniside Social building, Sunderland (September, 2024) Credit: LDRS

As it stands, the Sunniside Social leisure complex houses a casino, bowling facility, an occupied restaurant unit, several vacant units and a multiplex cinema.

Sunderland City Council confirmed a cabinet decision on the “letting of commercial space at Sunniside Social” is linked to one unit at the leisure complex.

However, the discussion will be held in the private part of the cabinet meeting, which is normally reserved for items that are commercially sensitive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is unknown which business will be setting up shop at Sunniside Social post-decision, and the time-scales involved.

Sunniside Social building, Sunderland (September, 2024) Credit: LDRS

But councillor Kevin Johnston, the council’s cabinet member for housing, regeneration and business, hinted that further announcements for Sunniside are expected later this year.

He added: “The continuing regeneration of Sunniside is a key priority within the city council’s social and economic growth strategy, and supports our objectives for creating a more dynamic, healthy, vibrant smart city.

“The council is supporting a significant programme of community and stakeholder engagement and is investing in the transformation of several strategic sites across the Sunniside neighbourhood, including the newly branded Sunniside Social.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following the successful re-opening of the cinema, and recent approval of capital investment, the council has launched a marketing campaign for the letting of the commercial units at Sunniside Social.

Sunniside Social building, Sunderland (September, 2024) Credit: LDRS

“At Thursday’s cabinet meeting, consideration will be given to a proposal for the letting of one of the commercial units.

“Subject to cabinet’s approval, this will bring forward jobs and investment to Sunniside Social and act as a catalyst to attract new investors and occupiers for the remaining units.

“We look forward to announcing further investment in Sunniside in the coming weeks and months”.

Sunderland City Council’s next cabinet meeting will take place on Thursday, September 19, at City Hall and the public part of the meeting starts at 10am.