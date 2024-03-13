Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Refurbishment works are underway after it was confirmed that Omniplex will take over the former Empire Cinema in Sunniside, Sunderland city centre.

A new operator has now been confirmed

Now, it's been confirmed that they have signed a lease with Sunderland City Council who bought the building when Empire Cinema collapsed into administration.

Ireland's largest cinema chain, which also has a number of branches in mainland UK, is working on plans to open its doors this May with a rolling refurbishment programme being carried out behind the scenes over a 12 month period until fully completed mid-2025.

These works - once fully complete - will include fully electric recliner seats in all screens, as well as a food truck and beer and cocktail van in what's been described as, 'a festival-styled atmosphere.'

Paul John Anderson, director of the Omniplex Cinema Group, said: "We are delighted to announce we will be opening a cinema in Sunderland and bringing our brand of cinematic experience to the North East of England.

“We understand the cinema's importance to the local community, so we're investing in its renovation. With the refurbishment taking place over the next eighteen months, customers can look forward to new luxury seating and sofa beds across all 12 screens as well as an enhanced food and beverage offering."

Omniplex is heading to Sunderland

The local authority has said that Sunniside is a key part of its regeneration plans for the city and has urged people to use the cinema - or lose it.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have so quickly secured a new cinema operator to ensure residents and visitors to the city can enjoy a great day out in Sunderland.

“We have worked really hard to attract a new cinema operator as quickly as possible because we know that this is an important amenity that people value.

“When it opens, I would urge residents to vote with their feet and use the cinema as well as the other leisure facilities on their doorstep. We really do need to back our businesses to ensure their success.”

A Sunniside Place Strategy outlines key areas of growth in the area, including new housing to create a sustainable residential population, supporting the growth of its burgeoning creative and business community and strengthening the area's leisure and recreation offer.

Cllr Miller added: “Sunniside is an exciting part of the city centre, with some stunning natural assets, architectural beauty, and phenomenal potential. Agreeing a strategy for the area is the first step in harnessing its strengths, unlocking its enormous potential.