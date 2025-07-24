Plans for a new base for a community interest company (CIC) supporting children on Wearside have been given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for two buildings at 84-85 Toward Road in the city’s Hendon ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans submitted to convert houses in Toward Road, Hendon, into new charity shop for community interest company Second Chance Sunderland | LDRS

Planning documents noted the site includes “two vacant two-bedroom single-storey, flat roofed dwellings” which were “originally constructed as commercial buildings but were converted to dwellings approximately 10 years ago.”

New plans submitted with supporting documents, including a ‘town centre use assessment’, confirmed the space would become a “charity shop with storage” if approved, with one building used for retail and one building used for storage.

The town centre use assessment noted the revamped buildings would be occupied by Second Chance Sunderland CIC , established in 2023, which was looking to move from its current Villette Road site to larger premises.

The document added the CIC “offers a very successful free pre-loved school uniform scheme, provides free books for children, free interview clothes, as well as second hand clothing, shoes and toys”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It noted that “given the success of [the] school uniform scheme in particular, the CIC needs larger premises as it is now unable to process the level of donations as a result of the lack of space.”

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on July 23, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, noted the application was supported by a “sequential assessment” which demonstrated there was “no other sequentially preferable site that would suitably fulfil the explicit requirement” of the applicant.

This requirement included the site being “located within reasonable proximity to the Hendon area for the purposes of being accessible to established customers and volunteers”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council decision report said the site’s location was “underpinned by wholly proportionate and sufficient justification” and noted the “materials and layout [of existing buildings] make them unsuitable for modern refurbishment or conversion into sustainable long-term housing”.

In addition, the council’s highways authority were “satisfied that the requisite in-curtilage parking provision could be provided without detriment to highway and or pedestrian safety”.

The council decision report added: “It is considered that the proposed use of the building in question as retail space with ancillary storage is acceptable in principle, whilst the use raises no concerns in relation to the amenity of the locality.

“In addition, it is considered that the proposed use raises no significant concerns in relation to highway and pedestrian safety.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second Chance Sunderland CIC announced plans to move to a larger site to better deal with demand earlier this year.

Those behind the planning application said following a search there were “no suitable alternative premises within or adjacent to defined retail centres” and that the Toward Road site represented the “most sequentially preferable location”.

The town centre use assessment added: “The proposal would also support the growth of an important facility which provides a vital service to the local community.”

The CIC is understood to restock its uniform donations daily and customers are able to access items without needing a referral service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Facebook post on July 23, 2025, Second Chance Sunderland CIC announced the “exciting news” that its new Toward Road shop would open on August 5, 2025.

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00736/FUL