A community interest company (CIC) supporting children on Wearside is looking to move to a new larger base in the Hendon area.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for two buildings at 84-85 Toward Road in the city’s Hendon ward.

Plans are seeking permission for a change of use from two “dwellings” into “retail and associated storage.”

Plans submitted to convert houses in Toward Road, Hendon, into new charity shop for community interest company Second Chance Sunderland | LDRS

Plans have been submitted with supporting documents, including a ‘town centre use assessment’ which confirms the space would become a “charity shop with storage” if approved.

Planning documents note the site includes “two vacant two-bedroom single-storey, flat roofed dwellings” which were “originally constructed as commercial buildings but were converted to dwellings approximately 10 years ago”.

The town centre use assessment notes the revamped buildings would be occupied by Second Chance Sunderland CIC , which is looking to move to larger premises.

The document adds: “The site would be occupied by ‘Second Chance Sunderland’, this is a community interest company which was established in 2023 and is currently operating from 46 Villette Road.

“It offers a very successful free pre-loved school uniform scheme, provides free books for children, free interview clothes, as well as second hand clothing, shoes and toys [and] the CIC has been featured on BBC News.

“Given the success of [the] school uniform scheme in particular, the CIC needs larger premises as it is now unable to process the level of donations as a result of the lack of space.

“As can be illustrated on the proposed plans […] the largest part of the development would be for storage (almost 80sqm). The retail element would comprise around 60sqm, which includes a fitting room.

“The scheme operates with 3-4 core volunteers with a further seven volunteers who help during opening hours, which are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am until 2pm (closed Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday – however will open outside these times for emergencies only).”

Second Chance Sunderland is understood to restock its uniform donations daily and customers are able to access items without needing a referral service.

The CIC has also previously announced plans to move to a larger site to better deal with demand.

Those behind the planning application said following a search there were “no suitable alternative premises within or adjacent to defined retail centres” and that the Toward Road site represented the “most sequentially preferable location for the development proposed”.

The town centre use assessment adds: “The proposal would also support the growth of an important facility which provides a vital service to the local community.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of July 7, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00736/FUL