Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a new application for 20 Holmeside in the Millfield ward.

This includes a bid to convert the building’s vacant upper floor offices into two apartments.

The planning application is linked to the space above the business unit occupied by La Mensa Pizzeria and Grill House.

20 Holmeside, Sunderland (April, 2023)

Plans submitted to council officials in September, 2023, show how upper floors would be subdivided if the apartments get the go-ahead.

This includes a three-bedroom apartment on the first floor with ensuite facilities for each bedroom, as well as a lounge, kitchen and dining space.

Elsewhere proposals for the second floor include a two-bedroom apartment, with each bedroom having ensuite facilities, as well as a lounge, kitchen and dining area.

In addition the plans show a shared cycle storage area for both apartments on the first floor.

It is not the first time plans have been submitted seeking permission to convert the building’s upper floors into accommodation.

Earlier this year, a planning application was submitted for a 10-person house in multiple occupation (HMO) offering bedrooms and shared living facilities.

A council report at the time also noted consultation comments from Northumbria Police which said the proposed HMO development was “likely to increase the level of disorder within the city centre”.

A decision on the new planning application for apartments at 20 Holmeside will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of November 10, 2023.