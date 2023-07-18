News you can trust since 1873
Plans refused for 10-person HMO in Sunderland city centre over design and crime concerns

Plans to convert city centre office space into a new house in multiple occupation (HMO) have been refused by city development chiefs.
By Chris Binding
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 15:54 BST

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has rejected an application for 20 Holmeside in the Millfield ward.

The planning application, submitted earlier this year, applied to the space above the business unit occupied by La Mensa Pizzeria and Grill House.

This included a bid to convert first and second floor offices into a 10-person HMO offering bedrooms and shared living facilities.

20 Holmeside, Sunderland (April, 2023)20 Holmeside, Sunderland (April, 2023)
20 Holmeside, Sunderland (April, 2023)
Proposals set out spaces for a communal kitchen, communal living/dining area and three bedrooms on the first floor, and four bedrooms and a shared laundry room on the second floor.

Those behind the scheme said the HMO use would be “appropriate” for the building and that each bedroom would benefit from an ensuite.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on July 13, 2023.

Several reasons for refusal were listed in an official decision notice published by the local authority, including the “over-concentration” of HMOs in the area and fears about crime and disorder.

The planning decision notice said the use of the HMO would result in the ”number of HMOs exceeding 10 percent of all residential properties within 100 metres of the application site”.

It was argued that the plans, if approved, would “result in an over-concentration of HMOs within the locality, which would be detrimental to the amenity of the area in relation to diminishing community cohesion and identity”.

Council planners added the plans would “result in an inadequate level of residential amenity for potential occupants due to limited outlook from bedroom windows”.

The council report also noted consultation comments from Northumbria Police that the proposed HMO development was “likely to increase the level of disorder within the city centre”.

The council decision notice continued: “As a sector HMOs generate a disproportionate level of crime and disorder due to the transient nature of this type of accommodation.

“Given the number of existing HMOs within the city centre, and the ongoing crime and disorder issues in the locality, it is considered that the proposed development would exacerbate existing problems associated with crime and anti-social behaviour”.

The final reason for refusal included the plans leading to “increased recreation pressure” on protected nature sites.

As no financial contribution was provided towards the council’s mitigation strategy, which includes awareness raising and education, it was ruled the plans would have an “adverse effect upon the integrity of these European designated sites”.

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.

For more information on the HMO plan or council refusal decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 23/00917/FUL

