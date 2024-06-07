36-39 Stockton Road And 1 Mary Street (Credit: LDRS)

Work can now start

New plans to transform part of a Sunderland city centre building into flats have been given the green light by council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for a building off Stockton Road and Mary Street in the St Michael’s ward.

The building, which sits near Sunderland’s Park Lane Interchange, has been used as ground floor commercial units and upper floor offices in previous years.

Plans proposed three commercial units at ground floor level, with the fourth becoming a reception lobby and office serving as the main access to flats above.

During the planning application process, amended plans were submitted including the omission of a large rooftop extension and a reduction in the number of proposed flats from six to three.

Council planners, in a decision report at the time, said the amended plans would “provide new homes” and “retain the historic combination of retail and residential uses which complements the form of the building”.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials noted the revised layout would accommodate four flats at first floor level, with three flats containing mezzanines at second floor level.

Those behind the plan said it would “maximise the internal spatial zones within the existing building’s irregular roof form facing Stockton Road, and the historic roof form facing Mary Street”.

Plans also included the “replacement of shop fronts at ground floor level”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on June 6, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the scheme was acceptable in terms of heritage impacts, highway safety and residential amenity.

The council decision report added: “Although the proposed development would result in the loss of a commercial unit as well as ancillary first floor office space, it is considered that the inclusion of residential accommodation in the building would contribute to housing supply and delivery within the city of Sunderland.

“The principle of residential use has already been found to be acceptable during the consideration of the previously approved application.

“The proposed development would be in a highly sustainable location in close proximity to public transport hubs within Sunderland city centre, and it would be positioned within the existing urban area.

“The proposed development would contribute to providing new homes and so would contribute to diversifying the residential offer in Sunderland city centre and the creation of sustainable mixed communities”.

Those behind the flats scheme previously said it aimed to “maximise the internal roof void areas of the building while retaining the existing footprint and envelope within the high street pedestrian setting”.

It was argued that plans would “give the building an even stronger sustainable future as well as being a very positive further addition for the city’s economy”.

A heritage statement from the applicant added the plans would also “respect” the building’s historic features and the wider Bishopwearmouth Conservation Area.

Under planning conditions, works on the new flats must be brought forward within three years.