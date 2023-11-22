36-39 Stockton Road And 1 Mary Street. Picture: Google Maps

New plans to transform part of a Sunderland city centre building into apartments have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a building off Stockton Road and Mary Street in the St Michael’s ward.

The building, which sits near Sunderland’s Park Lane Interchange, has been used as ground floor commercial units and upper floor offices in previous years.

Plans proposed three commercial units at ground floor level, with the fourth becoming a reception lobby and office serving as the main access to apartments above.

During the planning application process, amended plans were submitted including the omission of a large rooftop extension and a reduction in the number of apartments from six to three.

Council planners, in a decision report at the time, said the amended plans would “contribute to providing new homes” and would “retain the historic combination of retail and residential uses which complements the form of the building”.

New plans have now been submitted to Sunderland City Council requesting more changes to the scheme and to increase the number of apartments from three to four.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials notes the revised layout would accommodate four apartments at first floor level, with three apartments containing mezzanines at second floor level.

Those behind the plan said it would “maximise the internal spatial zones within the existing building’s irregular roof form facing Stockton Road, and the historic roof form facing Mary Street”.

As part of the scheme, it is expected that “conservation-style rooflights” would be installed.

A heritage statement also submitted to the council stresses the revised plans would “respect” the building’s historic features and the wider conservation area.

The heritage statement adds: “The existing building does not have a listing status, however, the proposed changes included within this application have the sole purpose of respecting the current roof forms and overall appearance of the existing property, and the wider Bishopwearmouth Conservation Area.

“The proposed works to accommodate four apartments at first floor, including three mezzanines at second floor level, have the primary aim of maximising the internal roof void areas of the building while retaining the existing footprint and envelope within the high street pedestrian setting.

“This would give the building an even stronger sustainable future as well as being a very positive further addition for the city’s economy.

“On balance, we feel the proposals would not have any overriding detrimental impact on the neighbouring heritage assets, or the surrounding conservation area and would be an improvement to the surrounding streetscape”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website lists a decision deadline of January 12, 2024.