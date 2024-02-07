Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Major plans for a new outdoor children’s play park at Sunderland’s seafront have been given the go-ahead by city councillors.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved a council planning application for land off Dykelands Road, near the former pirate play park site.

The council-led plans, which were developed with input from children from Seaburn Dene Primary School, aim to create a key visitor attraction as part of Seaburn’s wider seafront offer.

CGI image of how new play park at Seaburn could look. Credit: Sunderland City Council

Sunderland City Council’s Labour cabinet agreed to progress the proposals in July, 2023, with a funding agreement between the council and its regeneration company Siglion Developments LLP aiming to combine capital resources to deliver the scheme.

Senior councillors at the time heard Siglion would submit a planning application as well as launch the process to appoint a construction contractor, with the planning application formally submitted in October, 2023.

The submission described plans for a new children’s play area with a bridge, walkways, landscaping and several “discrete play areas”, along with the “redevelopment of the existing play area to provide grassed open space”.

Designs included climbing, scrambling and ‘rope play’ building structures, as well as play towers, swings and climbing walls, with early CGI visuals showing large ‘pyramid structures’ with slides.

CGI image of how new play park at Seaburn could look. Credit: Sunderland City Council

In line with the council’s ambition to make the city’s play parks ‘more inclusive’, the plans also included bespoke play equipment for those with accessibility challenges, ensuring as many families as possible can enjoy the facilities.

New CGI images of how the play park would look were presented to councillors at City Hall on February 5, 2024.

It was noted that the play area had been designed to “become a park of regional significance, with a view to attracting visitors from across the North East and beyond”.

During the decision-making meeting, several local councillors attended to express support for the scheme, but also to raise concerns.

CGI image of how new play park at Seaburn could look. Credit: Sunderland City Council

Councillor Peter Walton, Lib Dem representative for Fulwell, asked for assurances around traffic safety and crossings given the “busy” nature of surrounding roads.

Cllr Walton also noted safety implications around Cut Throat Dene when it becomes a “torrent” during heavy rain, with council planners later confirming that the children’s play park would be “enclosed”.

Councillor Michael Hartnack, Conservative representative for Fulwell, called for assurances around the site’s security, due to recent vandalism at Thompson Park in Southwick following major council investment.

Cllr Hartnack said that given the planned investment into the Seaburn site of more than £1 million, a ‘security, maintenance and management plan’ should be submitted to ensure the park is “properly protected into the future”.

CGI image of how new play park at Seaburn could look. Credit: Sunderland City Council

During discussion on the plans, several committee members noted the benefits for the city and asked about security arrangements for the outdoor play park at Seaburn.

Councillor Stephen Foster said: “I have got to agree with Cllr Hartnack on security […] a few years ago we stopped all the security on these places.

“It would be great for this one to have some sort of security, I don’t know how or what, and who will pay for it, but it’s going to be a good development”.

Councillor Gregory Peacock said: “I’m very much in favour of outdoor play areas.

“Anything that encourages children and families to exercise and play outdoors is 100 per cent what we want and it just looks amazing”.

Councillor Michael Dixon added he supported CCTV to help safeguard the new outdoor children’s play park as it was “too precious to lose”.

After being put to the vote, the outdoor play park plans won unanimous support from the Planning and Highways Committee, with construction work set to start this month.

Council planners confirmed CCTV was going to be installed as part of the scheme, and that a condition would be added around the submission of a maintenance and management plan to “give assurances” going forward.

Councillor Melanie Thornton, chair of the Planning and Highways Committee, added: “I love applications like this coming forward because I’m a strong advocate of free play for families.

“Families visiting our wonderful coast will then have the opportunity to spend an hour or two playing in a beautiful facility like this”.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Labour cabinet member for Dynamic City at Sunderland City Council, also welcomed the planning decision.

Speaking after the meeting, he said: “We are thrilled that positive steps are being taken to move forward with the plans for the new play park at Seaburn.

“Our seafront has benefited from millions of pounds of investment over recent years, and this is yet another development which will add to its ever-growing list of new additions.

“With a diverse range of restaurants and bars, the award-winning beaches and green spaces to stroll, there really is something for everyone at Seaburn and this new play park will only enhance its offering.”

Cllr Johnston added: “Involving the schoolchildren in influencing the design of the new play park has been great as it has really helped build excitement around the project.

“We can’t wait to see the looks on their faces when it comes to fruition.”

A report presented to Sunderland City Council’s cabinet in July, 2023, listed the estimated cost of the play park scheme as £1.495 million with the ‘actual cost’ set to be confirmed once a construction contractor is appointed.

It is hoped that the new outdoor children’s play area will open in “early summer”.