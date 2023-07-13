How new Seaburn play park will look after plans backed by Sunderland leaders

CGI images of proposed new play park at Lowry Road at Seaburn.

Sunderland City Council’s ruling cabinet have backed plans for a new play park off Lowry Road near the Prego Restaurant and the former pirate play park site.

The plans, which were developed with input from local schoolchildren, aim to create a key visitor attraction as part of Seaburn’s wider seafront offer.

Early designs include play mounds, sand pits and planted areas, as well as traditional play features such as swings, slides and roundabouts, tall towers, climbing boulders, bridges and aerial walkways.

Lib Dem councillor Peter Walton at the site of the new play park on Lowry Road, Seaburn.

In line with the council’s ambition to make the city’s play parks ‘more inclusive’, it will also include bespoke play equipment for those with accessibility challenges, ensuring as many families as possible can enjoy the facilities.

Sunderland City Council’s Labour cabinet agreed the next steps for the proposal at a meeting on July 13, 2023, at City Hall.

This included the council entering into a development funding agreement with its regeneration company Siglion Developments LLP to combine capital resources to deliver the scheme.

Following cabinet approval, Siglion is expected to submit a planning application for the development later this month as well as starting a process to appoint a construction contractor.

Subject to planning permission being granted, construction works are expected to start in Autumn 2023 with a target opening date for the new play park in Spring 2024.

A report to cabinet listed the estimated cost of the play park scheme as £1.495 million with the ‘actual cost’ set to be confirmed once a construction contractor is appointed.

It is understood that the majority of the cost will be funded through a Siglion budget to “deliver public realm upgrades” and that £650,000 from the council’s capital programme will be allocated towards the project.

Councillor Kelly Chequer, cabinet member for Healthy City, said the plans were an example of the council’s “commitment and investment to our outdoor areas and parks” across the city.

Cllr Chequer, referencing other city investments into parks and play areas, added: “It’s great to see these coming to fruition to enable our young people to get out, get exercise and get fresh air in areas that don’t cost anything at all.

“When it comes to the cost of living crisis, anything that we can do to provide activity, fresh air, exercise and opportunities for our young people, and our children particularly, to be healthy is very welcome”.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for Dynamic City, said the plans would deliver a “large, smart high-quality play area” and would be “another fantastic addition to our seafront offer”.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting, he said: “Our seafront has benefited from millions of pounds of investment over recent years, and this is yet another development which will add to its ever-growing list of new additions.

“Whether it’s beautiful restaurants and bars, the golden sands of Roker and Seaburn or green spaces to relax or go for a stroll, there’s so much for families to do and see and this new park will only enhance its offering”.

Sunderland City Council challenged pupils at Seaburn Dene Primary School to come up with ideas that would create a stand-out play area for families to enjoy.

Rainbow swings and lighthouse slides were just some of the ideas that students drew up to help shape the plans.

John Howe, head teacher at Seaburn Dene Primary School, said: “The children were really engaged with the chance to get involved in a community project like this and used their creativity and imagination to really ‘dream big’ about their designs.

“We’re delighted to see this come to fruition and given how close we are to the site, I’m sure our children will be among the first children down there when it finally opens.”

The cabinet decision on the Seaburn play park scheme has also been welcomed by local Liberal Democrat councillors for the area.

Councillor Peter Walton, Fulwell ward councillor, described the decision as “fantastic news for Seaburn”.

The Lib Dem councillor said it was important that the council puts measures in place to “keep young people safe from busy roads nearby” and for accessible play equipment at the park “so that children with disabilities or special needs can have an equal right to play”.

Cllr Walton added: “A new play park development is exactly what the area has been crying out for to help add to the family-friendly offer for locals and visitors alike.

“Local people fondly remember the pirate’s play park in its heyday. Together with the neighbouring Lambton Worm park there were fantastic play areas for families to take their kids too.

“The existing play park is looking tired and needs replacing so it is great to see these new plans finally making progress.”

