Plans for a new “retail banking hub” in Houghton-le-Spring have taken a step closer to reality, with plans officially submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 72 Newbottle Street in the Houghton ward.

The site includes a retail unit and sits adjacent to the entrance of Houghton-le-Spring Library and Learning Centre.

Applicant Cash Access UK has applied for planning permission to convert the “existing vacant unit into a retail banking hub with internal and external alterations”, including a “new ATM machine.”

The development, if approved, would operate under the Post Office Banking Hub brand, with a separate application for signage also submitted.

Banking hubs are a shared banking space, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone, and are being rolled out nationally to protect access to cash.

This includes each hub consisting of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

In addition, it was noted there would be “private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy”.

Banks would work from the retail banking hubs on a rotating basis, so there would be staff from different banks available on different days.

The previous announcement for the planned Houghton ward branch came from LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, which confirmed banking hubs will be delivered by Cash Access UK.

The statement added: “That’s why we’re expanding our network of banking hubs, owned by Cash Access and run by Post Office in partnership with nine major high street banks.

“Soon, you’ll be able to access personal and business banking services, pay bills and get help from community bankers, all in person.”

Decisions on the planning applications for 72 Newbottle Street are expected by early-September, 2025, following a council consultation exercise.

For more information, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference 25/01537/FUL and 25/01538/ADV.