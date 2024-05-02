LIVE: Sunderland City Council elections 2024
We’ll be bringing you the latest as events unfold.
LIVE: Sunderland City Council elections 2024
Key Events
- Polling stations opened at 7am this morning
- Seats in all 25 Sunderland council wards are up for election
- Voters are also choosing a police and crime commissioner, and a North East mayor
- Polling stations close at 10pm
Candidate statements
Still making your mind up? You can view candidate statements for all wards in on our website’s council section: https://www.sunderlandecho.com/news/politics
Handy election guide
Postal votes - you're not too late
More than 100 polling stations are open in Sunderland from 7am until 10pm.
Sunderland has 210,910 people on the Sunderland Electoral Register and 86,058 electors (40%) are registered for a postal vote.
Already more than half of the city's postal ballot packs have now been returned (51% or 44,123).
Electors that haven’t returned their postal pack yet can hand it in at a polling station in their ward before 10pm on Thursday 2 May.
Electors going to vote at a polling station are reminded that they will need to show photo ID, such as a passport or driving licence.
The full list of city polling stations is here: Polling stations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.