LIVE: Sunderland City Council elections 2024

Fulwell Mill was used as a polling station in Sunderland. The Tories lost ground to the Liberal Democrats in the ward.

More than 100 polling stations are open in Sunderland from 7am until 10pm.

Sunderland has 210,910 people on the Sunderland Electoral Register and 86,058 electors (40%) are registered for a postal vote.

Already more than half of the city's postal ballot packs have now been returned (51% or 44,123).

Electors that haven’t returned their postal pack yet can hand it in at a polling station in their ward before 10pm on Thursday 2 May.

Electors going to vote at a polling station are reminded that they will need to show photo ID, such as a passport or driving licence.