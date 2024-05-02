Live

LIVE: Sunderland City Council elections 2024

Live election coverage
By Ross Robertson
Published 2nd May 2024, 10:32 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 10:52 BST

We’ll be bringing you the latest as events unfold.

Key Events

  • Polling stations opened at 7am this morning
  • Seats in all 25 Sunderland council wards are up for election
  • Voters are also choosing a police and crime commissioner, and a North East mayor
  • Polling stations close at 10pm
10:58 BST

Candidate statements

10:56 BSTUpdated 10:57 BST

Handy election guide

Here’s everything you need to know about the elections today.

10:52 BST

Postal votes - you're not too late

Fulwell Mill was used as a polling station in Sunderland. The Tories lost ground to the Liberal Democrats in the ward.Fulwell Mill was used as a polling station in Sunderland. The Tories lost ground to the Liberal Democrats in the ward.
Fulwell Mill was used as a polling station in Sunderland. The Tories lost ground to the Liberal Democrats in the ward.

More than 100 polling stations are open in Sunderland from 7am until 10pm.

Sunderland has 210,910 people on the Sunderland Electoral Register and 86,058 electors (40%) are registered for a postal vote.

Already more than half of the city's postal ballot packs have now been returned (51% or 44,123).

Electors that haven’t returned their postal pack yet can hand it in at a polling station in their ward before 10pm on Thursday 2 May.

Electors going to vote at a polling station are reminded that they will need to show photo ID, such as a passport or driving licence.

The full list of city polling stations is here: Polling stations.

