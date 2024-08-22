Latest on plans for former Roker Amusements building at Sunderland seafront

Old Roker Amusements building, Sunderland (August 2024) Credit LDRS

Revised plans for a new seafront ‘family entertainment centre’, café and apartments in Roker have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a new application for the old Roker Amusements building at Marine Walk.

The plans included a “family entertainment centre” and ancillary café at ground floor level, along with three apartments above and an area for four parking spaces at the southern end of the site.

A planning, design and access statement, prepared for applicant Seldons Leisureworld Ltd and submitted to council officials, said the building’s design would mirror the Pier Point development at Marine Walk.

Plans also included the relocation of the RNLI store to mitigate the loss of the existing store as a result of the development.

Despite plans being approved for the Roker Amusements site more than a year ago (May 2023), no demolition or redevelopment work has taken place since.

A new planning application submitted to council officials this month is now looking to vary the previously approved plans.

Applicant Seldons Leisureworld Ltd is seeking permission to change elevational drawings to increase the height of the proposed building and to carry out other works.

Amended plans submitted to council officials include photovoltaics, or solar panels, being installed across the majority of the roof space and ‘heat pumps’ to the rear of the building.

The planning listing states the amendments aim to “allow changes to the elevational drawings to include the addition of photovoltaics and the building heightened to accommodate low energy mechanical and electrical installations”.

In recent months, the project has been progressing behind the scenes with several conditions for the development being signed off by city council planners.

The decisions, listed on the city council’s website, included conditions around bat and bird boxes, a construction management plan, ground investigations and an environmental management plan.

When the initial planning application for the site was approved last year, council planners said the development would “provide Marine Walk with a replacement leisure use” and bring several benefits.

This included the plans “improving the vibrancy and vitality of the promenade, in keeping with the council’s seafront policies and aspirations”.

The council decision report added: “The demolition of the tired and unattractive amusements and the replacement with a sensitively designed building taking inspiration from traditional timber structures that have historically lined [the] lower promenade, will serve to enhance the character and appearance of Marine Walk, reflecting positively on the Roker Park Conservation Area.

“Further, the development being remote from nearby residential occupiers, will have no undue impact on the living conditions of any neighbours whilst a good standard of accommodation will be afforded to prospective residents of the new dwellings.”

A decision on revised plans for the development is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of October 10, 2024.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01644/VAR