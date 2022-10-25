Sunderland City Council has submitted an application to its own planning department to bring forward new facilities at the Grade II-listed historic park and garden.

This includes earthworks to help create a new amphitheatre and viewing platform near the existing bandstand, as well as a single-storey building for a café.

Other works include the felling or pruning of trees and associated landscaping such as paving, benches, seating and replacement railings.

Plans are in for improvements at Roker Park.

The scheme forms part of a planned “comprehensive restoration scheme” for Roker Park following feedback from a Let’s Talk Sunderland resident consultation.

According to a planning, heritage and design and access statement, work is under way on the “fairy dell” waterfall and ravine with improvements also planned to the bandstand, lodge and toilet facilities.

Proposals for the amphitheatre and café aim to ensure that future phases of Roker Park improvements, including a restored bandstand, are brought back into use within a “functional setting”.

The amphitheatre seating within a planted slope would allow people to sit and view the bandstand, which forms part of the council’s longer term aim to ensure the bandstand becomes the “beating heart of the park once again”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans are in for improvements at Roker Park.

The planned café would also include a green roof, hardwood cladding and an outdoor dining area with views of the bandstand.

It is anticipated the café would open seven days a week, typically between the hours of 8am-6pm, as well as potentially opening on evenings for events and activities.

If planning approval is granted, Sunderland City Council would undertake a procurement exercise to identify a suitable tenant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning, heritage and design and access statement adds: “Roker Park has a long and proud history and to this day it’s a real hub for the community.

“The importance of the heritage of the park cannot be underestimated, with the very development of the Roker area largely dependent on the existence of the park.

“It has played a central role in the community for generations, with activities and events key to people’s engagement, health and wellbeing.

“The proposed alterations to the park will not harm its historical layout, landscape or architectural detailing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposals will actively engage more people in using the park, something which can only benefit its long term future.”

A decision on the scheme is expected to be made this year once a period of council consultation has concluded.