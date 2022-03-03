Labour wins Redhill by-election in Sunderland, regaining seat previously held by Ukip

Labour has won the Redhill by-election in Sunderland.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 11:17 pm

The Redhill ward by-election took place to fill the vacancy left by Keith Jenkins, who stepped down from the local authority in January 2022.

The councillor was one of three UKIP councillors elected to Sunderland City Council as part of a surge in popularity for the party in 2019, however in August last year he quit the party and continued as an Independent.

The election count has now concluded and Labour has won the seat with a clear majority.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Labour's John Usher has taken the Redhill seat for the party.

Full results

Steve Donkin (Lib Dem) 386

Helmut Izaks (Green) 35

Sue Leishman (Con) 196

Ian Lines (UKIP) 85

John Usher (Lab) 709

More reaction and analysis to follow

SunderlandLabourSunderland City CouncilIndependent