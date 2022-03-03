Labour wins Redhill by-election in Sunderland, regaining seat previously held by Ukip
Labour has won the Redhill by-election in Sunderland.
The Redhill ward by-election took place to fill the vacancy left by Keith Jenkins, who stepped down from the local authority in January 2022.
The councillor was one of three UKIP councillors elected to Sunderland City Council as part of a surge in popularity for the party in 2019, however in August last year he quit the party and continued as an Independent.
The election count has now concluded and Labour has won the seat with a clear majority.
Full results
Steve Donkin (Lib Dem) 386
Helmut Izaks (Green) 35
Sue Leishman (Con) 196
Ian Lines (UKIP) 85
John Usher (Lab) 709
More reaction and analysis to follow