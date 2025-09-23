Plans for new CCTV at a historic Sunderland school to boost security and deter potential vandalism and break-ins have been given the green light.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application from Barnes Infant Academy for the installation of new “internal and external CCTV cameras.”

The school, which sits off Mount Road in the city’s Barnes ward, is a Grade II-listed building and the site includes both Barnes Junior School and Barnes Infant Academy.

A heritage statement noted the installation of CCTV would “protect pupils, staff and members of the public and deter any potential vandalism, break-ins or theft”.

It was also noted that the school had “worked alongside Sunderland’s heritage officer to ensure the specification and location of the cameras have minimal impact to the listed building”.

Planning documents said discussions with council heritage bosses had led to “careful consideration of materials, fixing methods, and camera placement” to strike a “balance between safety, functionality, and conservation”.

This included certain areas “remaining untouched by camera installations” and cameras being “fixed at mortar joints rather than directly into brickwork, minimising irreversible impact.”

After considering the application for listed building consent, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on September 22, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the council’s conservation team had “no objections to the proposals” and that the works would “not harm the significance of this heritage asset.”

Comments from the council’s conservation team, outlined in a consultation statement, also praised the CCTV scheme and said it would have “clear public benefits”.

The statement added: “As described in the supporting heritage statement the six areas for the proposed external cameras to be fixed to the listed building are considered to be the most discreet locations that achieve an appropriate balance between minimising the visual impact of the cameras and providing the necessary coverage for pupils, staff and visitors.

“The small, compact style of camera and anthracite colour has also beenchosen to minimise the impact.

“Overall the proposed CCTV cameras will have minimal impact on the special architectural and historic interest of the listed building and will provide clear public benefits in terms of improved security and safeguarding measures for pupils, staff and visitors.”

Under planning conditions, the CCTV works must be brought forward within three years. For more information on the plan and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01782/LBC

