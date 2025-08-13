Plans have been submitted for new CCTV at a historic Sunderland school to boost security and deter potential vandalism and break-ins.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application from Barnes Infant Academy for the installation of new “internal and external CCTV cameras”.

The school, which sits off Mount Road in the Barnes ward, is a Grade II-listed building and permission is required before works can take place.

The applicant behind new works at the infant academy building, listed on the council’s planning portal website as Vision Learning Trust, has outlined the reasons for the proposed CCTV in supporting documents.

A heritage statement notes the installation of CCTV would “protect pupils, staff and members of the public and deter any potential vandalism, break-ins or theft”.

It was also noted that the school had “worked alongside Sunderland’s heritage officer to ensure the specification and location of the cameras have minimal impact to the listed building”.

Discussions with heritage chiefs have led to “careful consideration of materials, fixing methods, and camera placement” to strike a “balance between safety, functionality, and conservation”, planning documents state.

It was noted that “no cameras will be fixed near windows or terracotta detailing” and that “prominent back doors, identified as a key architectural feature, will remain untouched by camera installations”.

In addition, it was noted that cameras will be “fixed at mortar joints rather than directly into brickwork, minimising irreversible impact”.

The heritage statement adds: “The proposed works is to enhance site security for pupils, staff, and the wider public, and is intended as a preventative measure to deter potential vandalism, break-ins, or theft.

“By enhancing the overall security of the premises, the CCTV system will help to safeguard both the physical fabric and the historical significance of the listed building.

“This measure will ensure that the heritage value of the property is preserved, while having no detrimental impact on its architectural character or visual appearance.”

A decision on the listed building consent application is expected later this year, following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01782/LBC