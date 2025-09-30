Plans to extend a beloved memorial garden at the home of Sunderland AFC have been given the green light by council development bosses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council's planning department has approved plans for the current memorial space at the Stadium of Light to create a new expanded garden area.

The memorial area stands outside the Stadium of Light's West Stand with the Statue to the Fans as its centrepiece and is a place where bereaved families can gather and pay respects to loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stadium of Light | LDRS

The football club, with the help of Fitz Architects Ltd, lodged a planning application to Sunderland City Council back in February, 2025, which aimed to increase the prominence of the memorial.

Plans included an extension to the existing memorial to "create a garden area with new boundary wall", which will see the memorial extended down the embankment to the level of the car park immediately below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planning documents noted a "1.2m high brick wall will be installed in a rectangle shape to the west of the existing memorial area, with the proposed wall falling away with the existing site topography levels".

The "central stone feature wall will [also] be moved, along with the existing street lamp", according to planning documents, and the "centre of the extended memorial will be turfed and block paved."

Memorial garden at Stadium of Light | LDRS

After considering the planning application, Sunderland City Council's planning department approved it on September 17, 2025.

Members of the Sunderland Supporters' Association's Heaven Branch have welcomed the council approval of the club's plans and are hopeful work can start soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Heaven Branch spokesperson said: "Since 2022, the Heaven Branch has lovingly maintained the space as a quiet focal point for remembrance – a place where fans can remember loved ones.

"For Sunderland AFC to now extend and elevate this area into a dedicated memorial is a powerful gesture of care and respect.

"It shows the club truly listens to its supporters and understands the emotional legacy that lives beyond the final whistle.

"This isn’t just an upgrade – it’s a promise. A promise that every fan matters, in life and in death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The plans reflect the strength of bereaved families, the resilience of our fan base, and the compassion that the Heaven Branch brings to every tribute.

"It will be a place of pride, reflection and connection for generations to come – and we are proud to walk this path with our beloved club."

Sunderland City Council planning officers, in a decision report approving the extension of the memorial in September, 2025, welcomed the proposed design, materials and siting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was noted that the extension "is considered to respect and enhance the quality of the existing memorial which supports the history and culture of the football stadium."

For more information on the planning application and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council's planning portal website and search reference: 25/00366/FUL

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/