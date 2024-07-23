Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland AFC says it will release more information about the redevelopment of its memorial garden 'in due course'.

The area stands outside the Stadium of Light's West Stand with the Statue to the Fans as its centrepiece.

The supporters' Heaven Branch, which allows people to enrol their late loved ones as members, launched a scheme in 2022 to paint a pebble to place in the garden to remember those who have gone. Ashes have also been scattered at the site.

The club has said on its website that the memorial garden will be redeveloped this summer and "includes the relocation of earth from where ashes were previously placed under the Stadium of Light pitch, which was replaced ahead of the 2024-25 season".

This has alarmed some fans who have taken to the Heaven Branch's Facebook page to make their feelings known. They also want more information on the redevelopment.

Branch founder Joanne Youngson said: "I am the original happy clapper. I hate any negativity towards the club, but sometimes I think its warranted.

"I've never had any replies at all. But they've put a statement out saying they're going to redevelop the area in the summer.

"I asked for a timeline so we could go down and move all the pebbles and when the work's done we'll go and put them down.

"I also asked about the ashes. We've been trying our best to tell people not to put ashes there now.

"If you look through our Facebook page you can see how upset people are and the club are just not getting back to anybody."

The club has told the Echo that the pebbles will be put back in the redeveloped memorial garden and that the garden will not be moving; only redeveloped.

However, no schedule has been given for the work.

A club spokesperson said: "The process to redevelop our memorial garden at the Stadium of Light is continuing ahead of the new season and further information will be released in due course.