Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for a site on the corner of Ryhope Road and The Village, near The Albion restaurant and bar in the village.

The site is in a prominent position near the entrance to Ryhope and has been vacant for some time, with part of the site once occupied by the Salutation Inn pub before its demolition.

Plot on the corner of The Village and Ryhope Road. Picture: Google Maps

This included a bid for two three-bedroom semi-detached houses and one four-bedroom detached house, with the design aiming to “reinforce the existing and historical character of the local area”.

According to planning documents submitted to council officials, the approach included a detached house on the former public house site and semi-detached homes on the remainder of the site near Cliff View.

Vehicular access was also proposed via an unadopted lane to the north, with a new pedestrian access created from the south.

Households, businesses and other organisations were given the chance to have their say on plans during a consultation period, which is normal when considering planning applications.

A number of objections were received during the consultation with concerns ranging from the level of parking and site access to privacy impacts and the scheme’s proposed design.

During the planning application process the plans were amended to address “areas of concern” following comments from the council’s conservation officer.

After considering the amended application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on June 27, 2023.

A decision report prepared by council planning officers said the scheme would transform the vacant site and make a “positive contribution” to the “character and distinctiveness” of the local conservation area.

The council report states: “The proposal would see the reuse of a prominently positioned brownfield site which, due to its condition and appearance is undoubtedly having a harmful impact on the Ryhope Village Conservation Area.

“The use of the land for the purposes of housing would accord with the established pattern of development within the area.

“In terms of the design and appearance of the proposal, the submission has been carefully considered and further to the agreed amendments the local planning authority are satisfied that the development will provide a sensitive and contextually responsive design approach which will make a positive contribution to the established local character and distinctiveness of the conservation area without causing detriment to the amenity of adjacent occupiers.

“The proposed development has also been assessed with regards to highway safety, land contamination, archaeology and ground conditions and subject to the imposition of appropriate conditions, is considered to be acceptable”.

Under planning conditions the development must be brought forward within three years.