Housing plans lodged for the former site of Ryhope pub the Salutation Inn

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for a plot on the corner of The Village and Ryhope Road, near The Albion pub, earlier this year.

This sought permission for two three-bedroom semi-detached houses and one four-bedroom detached house, including parking.

One of the properties would be built on the site of the former Salutation Inn pub, with the other two homes to the north, next to Cliff View.

Plot on the corner of The Village and Ryhope Road

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning documents state the houses would be sympathetic to existing adjacent dwellings in terms of scale and would aim to retain the character of the area.

This includes incorporating characteristics of historical housing, as well as features such as bay windows and chimneys and new level pedestrian access.

A heritage statement, prepared on behalf of the applicant and submitted with the plans, sets out the benefits of the proposed housing scheme.

This includes regenerating a vacant site in the Ryhope Village Conservation Area and providing a “natural link between The Village and Cliff Road”.

The heritage statement goes on to say: “Whilst preserving the identity of the area, the development will also bring with it a modern, forward-facing outlook.

“With sustainable design – energy efficient construction and long-life materials – the homes will be fit for purpose into the future of Ryhope’s continual development.”

A decision on the housing scheme is expected to be made later this year.