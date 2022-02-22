The Lyons Tavern at Four Lane Ends.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department recently validated an application for the Lyons Tavern at Four Lane Ends in the Hetton ward.

The Georgian public house, which was established in circa 1828, has been deemed to be locally significant due to its links to the area’s coal mining heritage.

This includes links to the social history of the Durham Coalfield, with the building being a likely meeting point for miners who worked at Hetton Colliery.

Back in June 2020, an outline application to demolish the pub to make way for housing was formally refused by city council planners.

Concerns at the time included the “confined and cramped layout” of the site, the “local significance” of the pub building and potential biodiversity impacts from demolition.

Under new proposals, the vacant pub could receive a new lease of life as a convenience store and off-licence.

A design and access statement submitted with the planning application states there would be “minimal cosmetic changes” and “no adverse effect on the building in any way.”

In addition, any lorries delivering goods would be able to use an existing car park area linked to the site.

According to the planning application, the convenience store would open between 6am-11pm, seven days a week, while creating two new part-time jobs.

A sequential assessment submitted to council planners also said there were no “suitable, available and viable” sites in the area to accommodate the proposal.

A decision on the change of use is expected to be made by the end of April, 2022.

For more information on the application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 21/02492/FUL

