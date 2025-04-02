Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to “revitalise” a well known Sunderland city centre building by creating new shops and apartments have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the old Johns Hairdressing Services building on the corner of Frederick Street and Saint Thomas Street.

Generations of Wearsiders have had their hair trimmed at the site dating back to before the 1950s but in recent years, the large corner building has stood empty.

Former Johns Hairdressing Services building on the corner of Frederick Street and Saint Thomas Street, Sunderland city centre | LDRS

A planning application submitted to council officials in March, 2025, is now seeking permission to refurbish the distinctive building and to expand it with a two-storey extension to the rear.

Proposed development works aim to create three commercial units on the ground floor and to change the use of the first floor to create two residential apartments.

A design and access statement from developers describes the building as a “locally renowned landmark”, and notes plans would “retain the building’s character and historical significance within the Sunniside Conservation Area”.

The design and access statement said the building was “partly built in 1830” and that Johns Hairdressing Services opened at the site in around 1939 and closed more than six decades later when the business relocated.

Although it was noted that the building itself is not listed, developers said it “holds a strong connection to the past” and a “strong association to people and the place.”

Planning documents confirmed the building has seen “significant damage to the front elevation due to an internal structural beam collapsing leading to a first floor bay window falling onto the footpath on Saint Thomas Street” and notes ongoing investigations aim to “assess the extent of the damage”.

Those behind plans for the site said development proposals would use a “retrofitting approach” to “improve the efficiency of the existing building, while restoring the character and providing a revitalised building to sit within the city.”

It was also noted that the original shop frontage features would be retained, allowing access to each proposed commercial unit and that the building fronting Saint Thomas Street would be “retained or replaced like for like where possible”.

Proposed apartments would include a single one-person, one-bedroom apartment and one two-person, one-bedroom apartment, with each apartment including a living area, kitchen and bathroom facilities.

It was also noted that due to the central location and public transport links, “resident parking would not be required” but developers noted that parking is available in “various city centre parking centres”.

The design and access statement adds: “The building has been neglected in previous decades, leading to significant structural issues, evident in a recent event of a collapsing beam causing significant damage to the building’s classic frontage.

“The building has been vacant for a number of years after Johns Hairdressers moved premises in 2005.

“The most historically significant part of this building is to the elevation that faces onto Frederick Street, as this was initially the end terrace to where the external frontage is part of a row of Victorian Grade II-listed terraced houses that display a strongly uniformed and simple appearance.

“Despite this, the overall building occupying 59 Frederick Street/ 1-3 Saint Thomas Street is most known for being Johns Hairdressing Services […] the proposed works are to re-purpose the existing building, while adding a two-storey rear extension to accommodate three ground floor commercial units and two first floor residential apartments, while retaining the building’s frontage to respect the local streetscene and wider conservation area.

“The proposed works to revitalise the tired and dilapidated former Johns Hairdressing Services building, by re-purposing the building with a mixed-use layout, gives it a stronger sustainable future as well as being a very positive further addition for the city’s economy.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department lists a decision deadline of May 23, 2025.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00604/FUL