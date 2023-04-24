Funeral arrangements for Sunderland council election candidate Syed Ali announced

Syed Ali passed away on Wednesday, April 19. The Echo understands he was 67 or 68.

After prayers at the Jami-Masjid Mosque on Chester Road, Mr Ali will be buried in Mere Knolls Cemetery in Seaburn; Dykelands Road entrance, on Monday, April 24. Anyone wishing to attend the burial should arrive before 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ali, a city resident, businessman and family man, was to stand for the Conservative Party in the Hendon ward in the election, due to be held on Thursday May 4.

Syed Ali passed away on Wednesday, April 19

The election for the seat has now been postponed. The returning officer will order a new election for Hendon, the date being within 35 days (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays) from the original date of May 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad