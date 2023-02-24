News you can trust since 1873
Former New Inn pub in Hetton set to become convenience store under new plans

Plans to convert a pub site into a convenience store have been submitted to city development chiefs.

By Chris Binding
1 hour ago - 2 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 2:59pm

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, earlier this month, received an application for the New Inn pub in the Hetton area.

The building sits opposite a mini-roundabout connecting Colliery Lane and the A182 and is also located near Hetton Lyons Primary School.

According to a planning application submitted to council officials, the pub is “derelict” and has been closed for several years.

Former New Inn pub, Hetton. Picture: Google Maps
New plans aim to give the building a new lease of life and create jobs by transforming it into a convenience store.

Submitted floor plans show how the site would be subdivided if the proposed new use is approved in future.

This includes replacing the majority of the former pub’s trade area and kitchen with a large retail area offering shop units, a checkout counter and a chilled area for alcohol.

Other rooms in the building would be used for storage, as well as a toilet and cleaners store.

The submitted planning application states parking levels at the site would not change under the proposals, with three car parking spaces available.

The planning application adds three full-time employees are proposed as part of the development.

Opening hours applied for also cover 6am-11pm seven days a week, including Bank Holidays.

The application follows a recent planning decision from Sunderland City Council to approve the conversion of historic former Hetton pub, the Lyons Tavern, into a convenience store.

A decision on plans for the New Inn is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website indicates a decision on the New Inn is expected by April 18, 2023.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s online planning portal and search reference: 23/00334/FUL

Sunderland City Council