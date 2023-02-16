Sunderland City Council’s planning department have granted planning permission for the new use at the Lyons Tavern, at Four Lane Ends, in the Hetton area.

The Georgian public house, which was constructed in 1828, is classed as a “non-designated heritage asset” due to its connection to the area’s coal mining legacy.

This includes links to the social history of the Durham Coalfield, with the building being a likely meeting point for miners who worked at Hetton Colliery.

The Lyons Tavern at Four Lane Ends.

Back in June 2020, an outline planning application to demolish the pub to make way for housing was formally refused by city council planners.

Concerns at the time included the “confined and cramped layout” of the site, the “local significance” of the pub building and potential biodiversity impacts from demolition.

A new application for the site, submitted the following year, instead aimed to transform the site into a convenience store.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials said there would be “minimal cosmetic changes” and no “adverse effect on the building in any way”.

During consultation on the plans however, four public objections were submitted to the council’s planning department.

Concerns included the historic significance of the building being lost, increased traffic and congestion fears, as well as calls for the building to be preserved and to continue operating as a pub.

One comment raised concerns that altering the building would “result in a community pillar being taken down”, while another objector raised concerns about the plans “destroying” the footfall of a local business.

Although Hetton Town Council did not submit a formal objection, the town council made requests for the “historic characteristics of the building” to be protected and for “adequate parking arrangements” to be provided.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on February 13, 2023.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the development’s design would be “in keeping with the character of the host property and the area in general”.

It was also noted that given the “length of time that has passed since the pub ceased operation as such, it would appear that there is little to no foreseeable prospect of the premises being used as a pub”.

The council decision report added: “The proposal has been found to be acceptable in principle and is not likely to result in conditions that are prejudicial to highway or pedestrian safety.

“The proposal will bring the building back into use which will help to secure its preservation as a non-designated heritage asset.

“The development is not considered likely to harm the amenities of the area and, subject to mitigation measures, should not adversely impact upon protected species or local biodiversity”.

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.