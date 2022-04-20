Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for the former site of Herbert Brown jewellery retail shop, in Waterloo Place, near the city’s central railway station, earlier this year.

The scheme seeks to transform the first and second floors of the retail unit, which according to the proposals has now been empty for more than two years, into six apartments.

However, concerns have been raised over the absence of a dedicated bin storage facility for the development, after the plans did not include areas to store and aid the collection of waste.

According to a consultation statement submitted by the council’s environmental services manager: “Waterloo Place/Blandford Street is a very busy high footfall area of the city centre which has little provision for bin storage in which to store commercial or domestic bins.

“The area suffers from a large number of bin raking incidents, additional bins which are already in place and stored on the highway, both domestic and trade, compounds existing issues around waste presentation and storage.

“The train station development will make significant improvements to the area creating a more vibrant space to enjoy.

“Without dedicated storage space for waste receptacles [the development] will significantly impact on the city centre environment and the vision of the city.”

A decision on the apartment plans is expected to be made by June, after the council’s consultation period ends.