Man hit police officer with tile during five-hour rooftop stand-off in Sunderland

Craig Horn, 27, hurled debris and masonry from the top of the property in Kingsland Square, Downhill, causing officers below to keep their distance.

But Horn, also of Kingsland Square, hit one on his arm when he got too close, causing minor injuries, a court heard.

He could be jailed after magistrates in South Tyneside decided their sentencing powers were not severe enough to fit his crime.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

They sent him to face a judge at Newcastle Crown Court.

Prosecutor Bushra Begum said Horn’s antics began at 9.30am on Friday, February 11, and lasted until 2pm.

She added: “Officers attended after reports of a disturbance. They observed the defendant to run away from them and climb onto the roof of a house.

“It’s then described as a five-hour ordeal, where he has taken masonry from the roof and thrown it at officers.

“Damage was also done to property, and one tile has struck a police officer on an arm, causing bruising, swelling and a small cut.

“It’s five hours on the roof throwing masonry at officers. Two other officers say that they feared being injured.

“The crown would say that there was a use of weapons in the tiles and masonry being thrown.

“One struck an officer, but I can’t say it was a serious injury.”

Horn was also charged with three counts of common assault of an emergency worker and two of causing criminal damage.

But Mrs Begum withdrew those, telling magistrates the single offence of affray better encapsulated the overall allegations against Horn.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said only: “Mr Horn is currently undergoing some mental health assessments.”

Magistrates told Horn his offence had instilled fear and caused destruction – and carried a two-year jail starting point.