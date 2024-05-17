Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Biddick School development. Picture issued on behalf of Sunderland City Council.

The first residents have moved into specialist homes in a historic former school building.

Washington Old School, originally Biddick School, stood empty for 20 years before Sunderland City Council restored and extended the premises to create 15 specialist apartments for vulnerable adults.

Work is now complete on the site and an official opening took place on May 16.

One of the first residents to move into their new home was Robert Richardson, 34, from Biddick.

Robert, who is diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia, had spent time between hospital and care facilities before being allocated an apartment at the Old School House.

He said he now enjoys living somewhere where he can be more independent, but still be close to his family in Biddick.

“It’s really good, I get to see my friends and the staff are great,” he said.

“I like that it’s close to my mam and I can have my family nearby.”

Robert in his apartment. Picture by Sunderland City Council.

Robert’s mam, Barbara Richardson, 67, was a former pupil of Biddick School, and is thrilled to see it now give a great opportunity to her son.

She said the supported accommodation offers just the right level of support for Robert, and it allows him to stay in Washington near his family while living somewhere tailored to his needs.

“As soon as I heard that the school would become supported housing, I was keen to get Robert a flat,” she said.

“I kept enquiring and watching the development and when we found out Robert got a place we were absolutely over the moon.

“As soon as he moved in, he loved it. He’s gone from strength to strength; he has more confidence, he’s made new friends, and he’s very happy.”

She added: “The support available is just right for Robert; he gets help with his housework and support to keep on top of things but he’s able to do his own thing, see his friends who also live there, and he loves sitting out in the garden.”

Robert and his mam. Picture by Sunderland City Council.

The new apartments were completed by Brims Construction after being developed by the council’s Housing Development Team as part of plans to deliver more homes for the residents most at need in the city.

The council said it is providing much-needed homes and one-storey accommodation for people living with disabilities as well as older residents.

Council officers said the apartments at the Old School House benefit from a high-quality specification developed with the end user in mind.

The development includes a landscaped courtyard for residents to enjoy, including seating designed by an artist.

Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Allison Chisnall with members of Sunderland City Council's Housing Development Team and residents of Washington Old School

Graham King, director of Adult Services and Chief Operating Officer of Sunderland Care and Support, said: “These homes have been specially designed to meet the needs of vulnerable adults, with support on hand to help all residents lead independent lives. It’s brilliant to see occupants moved into their homes and enjoying the community feel of these bungalows while having access to everything they need.”

Graham Scanlon, assistant director of Housing Services at Sunderland City Council, said: “We're delighted that the Old School House is making such a positive difference to Robert and the other residents.

“This scheme sits beautifully alongside a community of homes that we developed as a local authority in 2021. It is just the latest project we have carried out to ensure the city benefits from a wider range of properties to support the needs of vulnerable residents and those living with disabilities.”

The development also received £600,000 grant funding support from Homes England.

Andrea Taylor, Senior Manager at Homes England, said: “As the Government’s housing and regeneration agency, increasing the supply of quality affordable homes remains one of our key objectives and we are committed to supporting ambitious housebuilders of all sizes to build those homes and communities.