Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to improve fire safety at a riverside block of flats in Sunderland have been given the green light by city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for Bonners Raff, off Chandlers Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The huge block of flats overlooks the River Wear and is located near the Wearmouth Bridge.

Bonners Raff apartment complex, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Supporting documents submitted to council officials described the works as a “cladding remediation scheme”.

The works aimed to “replace the existing combustible material used to form the external facade of the building with a non-combustible material”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on January 9, 2024.

A council decision report said works involved the “removal of some areas of cladding and fascia in order to replace the combustible insulation with non-combustible mineral wool material” and the “reinstatement of like-for-like finishing material”.

In addition, the timber decking to the terraces and balconies will be replaced with aluminium as part of the scheme.

Council planners said the proposals would be acceptable in terms of impacts on residential amenity and the appearance on the host property and wider area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council planning decision report adds: “The replacement cladding will affect the upper floors of the building, mainly areas of white render and aluminium fascia.

“The affected sections will be finished in like-for-like materials in terms of texture, colour, and form.

“The replacement decking will be of a different material, but the proposed aluminium finish will be in keeping with the existing aluminium balustrades to the terraces and Juliet balconies.

“Overall, the proposal represents a form of development of a scale and design that is in keeping with the character of the host property and the area in general.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the above, the proposal is unlikely to result in any serious detriment to residential amenity or the visual amenities of the host property and the street scene in general”.

According to a submitted design and access statement, Bonners Raff is made up of 63 residential units spread over eight floors which are “private leaseholder owned with a proportion of sub-let private rented”.

No works are proposed to the apartment complex boundaries or interiors as part of the proposed upgrades, and applicants say access would not be affected by the works.

A planning statement submitted to the city council last year added: “The impacts of the proposals to the façade will be none as everything will appear the same as it does now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From a fire safety perspective, the building will be made safe and comply with current building regulations.

“The works will be disruptive for the residents but every effort will be made to minimise this disruption.

“Works are due to start in late 2023 subject to funding and be completed by the end of 2024”.