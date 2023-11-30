Fire safety improvement plans submitted for Sunderland apartment block
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for Bonners Raff, off Chandlers Road.
The huge apartment complex overlooks the River Wear and is located near the Wearmouth Bridge.
New plans from Bonners Raff RTM Co Ltd aim to replace the building’s external facade and to replace timber decking with aluminium decking.
Supporting documents submitted to council officials describe the works as a “cladding remediation scheme”.
The works aim to “replace the existing combustible material used to form the external facade of the building with a non-combustible material”.
According to a submitted design and access statement, Bonners Raff is made up of 63 residential units spread over eight floors which are “private leaseholder owned with a proportion of sub-let private rented”.
No works are proposed to the apartment complex boundaries or interiors as part of the proposed upgrades, and applicants say access would not be affected by the works.
Proposed new materials to replace the existing facade would also be chosen to “replicate the existing look of the building, both in colour, texture and form”.
A planning statement submitted to the city council adds: “The impacts of the proposals to the façade will be none as everything will appear the same as it does now.
“From a fire safety perspective the building will be made safe and comply with current building regulations.
“The works will be disruptive for the residents but every effort will be made to minimise this disruption.
“Works are due to start in late 2023 subject to funding and be completed by the end of 2024”.
A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.
Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of January 15, 2024.
For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 23/02377/FUL