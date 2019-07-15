Top (l-r): Kim McGuinness, Labour, and Georgina Hill, Independent Bottom (l-r): Jonathan Wallace, Liberal Democrats, and Robbie Moore, Conservatives

Ahead of the vote on July 18, we asked all four candidates bidding to replace Dame Vera Baird to set out their key promises to the people of Northumberland and Tyne and Wear.

This is what they had to say…

Under the last PCC, police numbers have fallen, crime has risen, and the precept on council taxpayers has increased by the maximum – 21% last year – without improved outcomes or police cover.

I aim to abolish the PCC role and office by returning oversight to local police boards, and directing savings to frontline policing, whilst continuing work to tackle extremism and hate crime, and to reduce violence against and exploitation of women and children.

My priority is common sense local policing.

I’ll work to ensure visible neighbourhood policing and reducing anti social behaviour through closer working with local authority community safety partnerships. I support targeting police resources at dealers not users. I’ll support victims and restorative justice, and prioritise reducing reoffending rates. I’ll review the Late Night Levy and ensure transparency on how it is spent. I support reopening police cells in Northumberland: police cover is being depleted by officers taking detainees to Tyneside. I support the European Arrest Warrant and involvement in EU-wide co-operation on crime, terrorism, and extremism.

Kim McGuinness – Labour

Reconnecting police with our communities: Communities will be at the heart of policing. Using this approach and during my first 100 days I will oversee the creation of a new police plan. This will focus on everything from response times, to attending emergencies and neighbourhood policing and anti-social behaviour as well as the bigger issues causing crime and affecting victims.

Victims at the heart: I will review the experiences of victims in the first 24 hours after a crime to make sure victims get the support they deserve.

Tackling online crime: We need a tough approach to dealers exploiting social media to peddle drugs. This isn’t the only issue – fraud, harassment, bullying and hate crime are all a problem. I’ll fight nationally for regulation to support this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cut crime, not police: We’ve lost over 1,000 police thanks to cruel Tory cuts. These cuts have also made people poorer and crime is rising. I’ll fight for our force and tell the Government enough is enough but I’ll also lead the charge in bringing together public health, housing, NHS, local authorities and charities to create a crime reduction unit.

Zero tolerance on hate crime: I’ll take a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime making sure the perpetrators on our streets and online feel the full force of the law. I will tirelessly support equality in our communities.

Robbie Moore – Conservative

I am passionate about our region and revitalising community spirit. This starts with keeping people safe and protected from harm.

As your Police and Crime Commissioner, I will focus on what really matters and that is restoring public confidence in our police force. This means getting more police back on our streets, increasing the opening hours at our police stations and being a strong advocate for victims of crime and violence.

Crime in our area has gone up 8% in a year, with reported crime up 87% in four years. That is simply not acceptable. I am determined to see crime rates significantly reduced and I will take a tough stance on stamping out anti-social behaviour, domestic violence and drug related crime.

Rural areas and our urban communities need to be reassured that their police force is delivering for them and I will be a strong voice for all residents. Having lived and worked across our region, I know we need a real change of focus to more community policing, getting more police back on our streets.

As the only candidate with a plan for restoring public confidence in Northumbria Police force, I look forward to being a community ambassador and developing a police strategy which is tough on crime and works for all.

Georgina Hill – Independent