Earlier this year, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for a property in Heatherlea Gardens.

Plans proposed a number of extensions to “remodel the property”, including a rear extension, loft conversion with rear gable dormer and front and rear windows and a pitched and hipped roof extension.

But during consultation on the plans several objections were submitted to the city council, including two letters of objection to an amended scheme.

Heatherlea Gardens, in Sunderland

Concerns included the “increase in the roofscape of the property having a dominant and overbearing impact upon the properties to the rear”, as well as loss of privacy, outlook and light.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused the application in May, citing issues with the character and appearance of the property and wider area, as well as the impact on nearby properties.

An appeal against the refusal was also rejected by the Planning Inspectorate in October, echoing reasons given initially by the local authority and claiming the scheme would

The planning inspector’s report adds: “Irrespective that the proposed dormer would appear symmetrical and balanced in the host property’s rear roof profile, it would still be a large and incongruous dormer compared to those in the surrounding area.

“This would adversely affect the character and appearance of the rear area.”

The planning inspector also noted that rear windows would have “unrestricted views towards the neighbouring properties and gardens” and would be “unacceptable in terms of privacy” due to “insufficient separation”.

Although the appellants said they would be willing to have ‘non-opening’ rear windows fitted with obscure glazing, the planning inspector said the development as a whole would “still harm these neighbours’ outlook”.

The planning inspector’s report adds: “While I appreciate the appellants aim to create a modern family home and the energy efficiency benefits of using the loft space in comparison to an alternative form of extension, these do not outweigh the harm I have found in relation to character and appearance and [neighbours’] outlook”.