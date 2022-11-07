Alex Hendry, from Silksworth, spent 22 years as a member of the 1st Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.

Every year since retiring as a sergeant-major in 2003 he has spent the week before Remembrance Sunday touring Sunderland’s cemeteries to lay a cross and a message of thanks on each known grave of a former Fusilier – 43 in total.

Most service personnel who died during the two World Wars were buried in the areas where they fell – Sunderland’s graves are probably those of combatants injured in conflict and shipped home only to die as a result of their injuries.

Alex, 59, whose postings included Northern Ireland, Germany and Cyprus, as well as a period with the Chemical Warfare School in the first Gulf War, has maintained his links with the forces since returning to Sunderland.

"I never really left,” he said. “I was chairman of the Sunderland branch of the Fusiliers Association for 17 years and have just stepped down to secretary.

"I am still serving – I work for Durham Army Cadet Force. And I do battlefield tours as well.”

Alex decided to begin his annual pilgrimage after a member of the Fusiliers’ Association pointed out that while the graves are well cared for, many of them do not get visitors.

He was overwhelmed by the support for his idea: “I asked for poppy crosses and people just gave me so many,” he said.

"I change the wording on them every year – sometimes it is a poem, sometimes just words.

"I feel it is my duty to never forget the sacrifices these people made for this country, who may not have many relatives left alive.

"They must always be remembered and I just hope when people see my crosses they take a moment to reflect and remember.”

Alex also tries to put poppy crosses and messages on all the more recent war graves he knows of, from conflicts such as Korea, The Gulf and Afghanistan, who are not Fusiliers.

"Many young people from Sunderland volunteer their service to this country and many do not return,” he said.